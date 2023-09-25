Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM 101 - Aviation Overivew

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held its bi-annual AMCOM 101 for Aviation. This conference brought units from across the United States as well as National Guardsmen, Reservist, as well as international partners. Over the two day event, attendees could ask questions, voice concerns, and attend various panels with the AMCOM command team as well as aviation program specialist inside AMCOM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898713
    VIRIN: 230927-O-CT301-4069
    Filename: DOD_109910686
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM 101 - Aviation Overivew, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Conference
    Aviation
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    AMCOM 101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT