Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Castle 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TZEBIEN, POLAND

    09.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    902nd Engineer Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade conducts engineer exercise Resolute Castle 2023 Sept. 2023 in Trzebien, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 07:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898704
    VIRIN: 230921-A-PT551-4857
    Filename: DOD_109910600
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TZEBIEN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Castle 2023, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Stronger Together
    Resolute Castle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT