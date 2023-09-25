Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Sniper Team Competition Teaser 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Micah Wilson 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosts its annual competition bringing some of the most talented sniper teams from across Europe to test their abilities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany from Sept. 27- Oct. 7, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Micah Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898703
    VIRIN: 230927-A-PR716-1001
    Filename: DOD_109910533
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Sniper Team Competition Teaser 2023, by SPC Micah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EBST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT