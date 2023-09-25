U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Sniper Team Competition Teaser 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosts its annual competition bringing some of the most talented sniper teams from across Europe to test their abilities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany from Sept. 27- Oct. 7, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Micah Wilson)