U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosts its annual competition bringing some of the most talented sniper teams from across Europe to test their abilities at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany from Sept. 27- Oct. 7, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Micah Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898703
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-PR716-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109910533
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa's Best Sniper Team Competition Teaser 2023, by SPC Micah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
