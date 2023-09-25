Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Join the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade!

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Your next adventure awaits! The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade is one of six major subordinate commands under Eighth Army here in South Korea. Check out what an assignment is like in the Land of the Morning Calm!

    (Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake Deese)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898700
    VIRIN: 230927-A-TD268-1009
    Filename: DOD_109910390
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KR

    korea
    Eighth Army

