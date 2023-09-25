Join the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade!

Your next adventure awaits! The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade is one of six major subordinate commands under Eighth Army here in South Korea. Check out what an assignment is like in the Land of the Morning Calm!
(Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake Deese)
