USSTRATCOM visits the Japan Ministry of Defense

Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, held several key engagements with senior leaders Sept. 4, at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan. These engagements were part of his first visit to the Western Pacific since taking command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|09.04.2023
|09.28.2023 02:29
|Newscasts
|898697
|230901-F-WN543-9673
|DOD_109910376
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
