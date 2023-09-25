USSTRATCOM visits the Japan Ministry of Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, held several key engagements with senior leaders Sept. 4, at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan. These engagements were part of his first visit to the Western Pacific since taking command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)