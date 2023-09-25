Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM visits the Japan Ministry of Defense

    JAPAN

    09.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, held several key engagements with senior leaders Sept. 4, at the Ministry of Defense, Tokyo, Japan. These engagements were part of his first visit to the Western Pacific since taking command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:29
    Location: JP

