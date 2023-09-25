Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Strategic Command: Thank you INDOPACOM!

    JAPAN

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    USAF Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and USMC Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, USSTRATCOM's Senior Enlisted Leader, express their gratitude for personnel serving in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898696
    VIRIN: 230901-F-WN543-5225
    Filename: DOD_109910374
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    USSTRATCOM
    overseas
    thank you
    INDOPACOM

