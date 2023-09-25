US Strategic Command: Thank you INDOPACOM!

USAF Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and USMC Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, USSTRATCOM's Senior Enlisted Leader, express their gratitude for personnel serving in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 02:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898696
|VIRIN:
|230901-F-WN543-5225
|Filename:
|DOD_109910374
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
