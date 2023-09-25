Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys garrison commander visits Exchange facilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2023

    Video by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Col. Ryan Workman, visited the Exchange facilities, Sept. 26, to better understand Exchange operations. The visit included seeing the bakery, the distribution warehouse and the facility maintenance office. The bakery plant produces 18 different varieties of bread items. The distribution center supports 155 facilities in Korea. The facility maintenance office covers 160 delivery locations including Guam, Saipan and Kwajalein. Following the distribution center, the group visited the main Exchange building. In 2022 the Exchange had $73 million in concession sales and supported 406,000 school breakfast and lunch meals.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Camp Humphreys
    reel

