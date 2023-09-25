Humphreys garrison commander visits Exchange facilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Col. Ryan Workman, visited the Exchange facilities, Sept. 26, to better understand Exchange operations. The visit included seeing the bakery, the distribution warehouse and the facility maintenance office. The bakery plant produces 18 different varieties of bread items. The distribution center supports 155 facilities in Korea. The facility maintenance office covers 160 delivery locations including Guam, Saipan and Kwajalein. Following the distribution center, the group visited the main Exchange building. In 2022 the Exchange had $73 million in concession sales and supported 406,000 school breakfast and lunch meals.