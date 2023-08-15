On this Pacific News: Two UH-47 Chinook helicopters conduct water drop operations on wildfire areas on the island of Maui; U.S. Army Soldiers assisted local volunteers with efforts aimed at providing relief to the communities affected by the wildfires on the island of Maui; U.S. servicemembers participate in a health fair conducted by Phu Yen General Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2023 in Vietnam.
This work, Pacific News: August 15, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
