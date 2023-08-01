Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 1, 2023

    JAPAN

    08.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: USS Ronald Reagon (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23 in the Indian Ocean; Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) pulls into port in support of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 in Australia.

    Location: JP

    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

