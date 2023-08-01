On this Pacific News: USS Ronald Reagon (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23 in the Indian Ocean; Joint Task Force-Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) pulls into port in support of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 in Australia.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 00:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|898692
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109910284
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: August 1, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT