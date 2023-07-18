Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 18, 2023

    JAPAN

    07.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in support of North Edge 23-2 out of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa; U.S. Airmen conduct refueling of F-16 Fighting Falcons during Exercise Mobility Guardian in Japan; U.S. Marines and Sailor build southwest Asia huts during Task Force Koa Moana 23 in Papua New Guinea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 898691
    VIRIN: 230718-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109910283
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: July 18, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

