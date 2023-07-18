Pacific News: July 18, 2023

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in support of North Edge 23-2 out of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa; U.S. Airmen conduct refueling of F-16 Fighting Falcons during Exercise Mobility Guardian in Japan; U.S. Marines and Sailor build southwest Asia huts during Task Force Koa Moana 23 in Papua New Guinea.
