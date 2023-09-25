Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TechNet Augusta 2023 Airborne Operation

    FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Dorman 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    Fort Eisenhower, GA - Paratroopers from multiple units came together and conducted a Joint Airborne Operation during TechNet Augusta 2023. Communicators from all Service Branches descended upon Barton Field in front of spectators while demonstrating the community’s rapidly deployable capabilities.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 00:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898689
    VIRIN: 230815-A-DF724-1001
    PIN: 230815
    Filename: DOD_109910273
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US 
    Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    JCSE
    airborne
    signaleers
    jointforces
    jointcommunicationssupportelement
    technet2023
    airborneoperation

