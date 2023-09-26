Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: September 26, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News; The Japan Air Self-Defense Force performed their first hot-pit refuel for their F-35a Lightning II, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Republic Of Korea - U.S. Combined Division conduct AH-64E Apache aerial gunnery training with the ROK Navy 2nd Fleet At Pyeongtaek Naval Base, and the Korean Service Corps Battalion conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Training at United States Army Garrison Humphreys.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898677
    VIRIN: 230926-M-AS595-6677
    Filename: DOD_109910125
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 26, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    news
    japan
    korea
    usindopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT