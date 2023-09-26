On this Pacific News; The Japan Air Self-Defense Force performed their first hot-pit refuel for their F-35a Lightning II, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Republic Of Korea - U.S. Combined Division conduct AH-64E Apache aerial gunnery training with the ROK Navy 2nd Fleet At Pyeongtaek Naval Base, and the Korean Service Corps Battalion conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Training at United States Army Garrison Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 00:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898677
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-AS595-6677
|Filename:
|DOD_109910125
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 26, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT