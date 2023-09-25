Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Next Adventure: Eighth Army, South Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    8th Army

    Make an assignment to Korea your next adventure! An assignment with Eighth Army is an assignment of purpose. A real-world mission within one of the most advanced and modern countries in the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 21:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898672
    VIRIN: 230921-A-TR140-1008
    Filename: DOD_109910043
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Next Adventure: Eighth Army, South Korea, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT