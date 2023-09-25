Your Next Adventure: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade in South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 09.27.2023 Courtesy Video 8th Army

Officers in the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, talk about their assignment in South Korea. The 2nd Infantry Division is one of six major subordinate commands of Eighth Army in the Land of the Morning Calm.



(Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake-Dreese)