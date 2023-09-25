Officers in the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, talk about their assignment in South Korea. The 2nd Infantry Division is one of six major subordinate commands of Eighth Army in the Land of the Morning Calm.
(Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake-Dreese)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 21:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898670
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-TD268-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109910018
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Next Adventure: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade in South Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT