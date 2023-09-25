Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Next Adventure: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade in South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Officers in the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, talk about their assignment in South Korea. The 2nd Infantry Division is one of six major subordinate commands of Eighth Army in the Land of the Morning Calm.

    (Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake-Dreese)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 21:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898670
    VIRIN: 230927-A-TD268-1001
    Filename: DOD_109910018
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Next Adventure: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade in South Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    Eighth Army

