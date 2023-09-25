Choose Your Next Adventure: Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 09.27.2023 Courtesy Video 8th Army

Officers in Eighth Army's Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion talk about what an assignment in South Korea is all about. Eighth Army oversees all U.S. Army units in South Korea and is based at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, more commonly called Camp Humphreys, in the city of Pyeongtaek.



(Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake-Deese)