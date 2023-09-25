Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Choose Your Next Adventure: Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Officers in Eighth Army's Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion talk about what an assignment in South Korea is all about. Eighth Army oversees all U.S. Army units in South Korea and is based at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, more commonly called Camp Humphreys, in the city of Pyeongtaek.

    (Video by Cpl. Bowden Drake-Deese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 21:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898669
    VIRIN: 230927-A-TD268-1008
    Filename: DOD_109910007
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Choose Your Next Adventure: Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT