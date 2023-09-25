Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th AS, 627th LRS conduct specialized fueling operations during Rainier War 23A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 4th Airlift Squadron, 627th Aerial Port Squadron and 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts specialized fueling operations during Exercise Rainier War 23A at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2023. Rainier War is an annual exercise led by the 62d Airlift Wing designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces. These exercises are necessary in assessing and maintaining wartime operational tempos, ensuring command and control across multiple locations. During the exercise, Airmen will respond to scenarios that replicate today’s contingency operations and will address full-spectrum readiness against modern threats brought on by peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898654
    VIRIN: 230925-F-CR035-3686
    Filename: DOD_109909774
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th AS, 627th LRS conduct specialized fueling operations during Rainier War 23A, by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    Rainier War
    AFFORGEN
    Exercise Rainier War 23A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT