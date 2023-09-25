102d Instructors Teach Bridge Crewmembers How To Be Leaders

102d Training Division instructors guide Bridge Crewmember (12 C) students through bridging, rafting, and river recon training scenarios, as well as practicing a "man overboard" drill, during the final days of phase II of the 12C Advanced Leader Course before the class graduation on June 6, 2023 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|06.04.2023
|09.27.2023 18:15
|B-Roll
|898648
|230604-A-PZ247-7020
|DOD_109909727
|00:06:40
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|1
|1
