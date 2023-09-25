Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102d Instructors Teach Bridge Crewmembers How To Be Leaders

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    102d Training Division instructors guide Bridge Crewmember (12 C) students through bridging, rafting, and river recon training scenarios, as well as practicing a "man overboard" drill, during the final days of phase II of the 12C Advanced Leader Course before the class graduation on June 6, 2023 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898648
    VIRIN: 230604-A-PZ247-7020
    Filename: DOD_109909727
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    Fort Leonard Wood
    80th Training Command
    102d Training Division
    Bridge Crewmember
    12 C

