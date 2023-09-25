Maj. Jeremy Rathbun, the executive officer for 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the demonstration of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operations to multinational troops comprising NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Estonia during a live-fire exercise at Central Training Area, Estonia, Sept. 27, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 17:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898631
|VIRIN:
|230927-Z-YU904-1089
|Filename:
|DOD_109909424
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A-Roll: HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities and cross-train with NATO allies in Estonia, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT