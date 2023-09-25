Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities and cross-train with NATO allies in Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    09.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, demonstrate M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operations to multinational troops comprising NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Estonia during a live-fire exercise at Central Training Area​, Estonia, Sept. 27, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TAPA, EE 

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

