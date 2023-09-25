U.S. Soldiers compete in the patrol lane portion of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Molly Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898624
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-XG542-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109909239
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 2 Patrol Lanes (B-Roll Package), by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
