    3rd MUNS Squadron tests it mettle during the Nimble Flurry ACE exercise

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the second annual Nimble Flurry exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2023. Nimble Fury is a four-day exercise simulating a deployed environment to test agile combat employment and build multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898623
    VIRIN: 230919-F-EM850-1001
    Filename: DOD_109909238
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MUNS Squadron tests it mettle during the Nimble Flurry ACE exercise, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    JBER
    3rd MUNS
    Nimble Flurry

