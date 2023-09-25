U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the second annual Nimble Flurry exercise on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2023. Nimble Fury is a four-day exercise simulating a deployed environment to test agile combat employment and build multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898623
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-EM850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109909238
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MUNS Squadron tests it mettle during the Nimble Flurry ACE exercise, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
