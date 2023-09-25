Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Suicide Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental CSM, Air Defense Artillery School, tells his story of suicide and survival and how someone reaching out to him made all the difference.





If you or someone you know needs support now,

call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org





Video by: Amber M. Osei, ADA PAO

Fort Sill, Oklahoma