    Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Suicide Prevention

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental CSM, Air Defense Artillery School, tells his story of suicide and survival and how someone reaching out to him made all the difference.


    If you or someone you know needs support now,
    call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org


    Video by: Amber M. Osei, ADA PAO
    Fort Sill, Oklahoma

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:18
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: DARBY, PA, US

