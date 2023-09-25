Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Suicide Prevention

Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental CSM, Air Defense Artillery School, tells his story of suicide and survival and how someone reaching out to him made all the difference.
If you or someone you know needs support now,
call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Video by: Amber M. Osei, ADA PAO
