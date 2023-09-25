DISCOVER STEAMPUNK: A FANTASTICAL HANDS-ON ADVENTURE

How did thinkers of the late 1800s, including writers like Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, envision the future? Find out at this new special exhibition coming in September.
Discover Steampunk is free and open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sept. 24 - Dec. 10.
Created by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., Discover Steampunk, is made possible by generous support from CenterPoint Energy through its partnership with the Air Force Museum Foundation. (Federal Endorsement Not Implied).
