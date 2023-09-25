Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISCOVER STEAMPUNK: A FANTASTICAL HANDS-ON ADVENTURE

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    How did thinkers of the late 1800s, including writers like Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, envision the future? Find out at this new special exhibition coming in September.

    Discover Steampunk is free and open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sept. 24 - Dec. 10.

    Created by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., Discover Steampunk, is made possible by generous support from CenterPoint Energy through its partnership with the Air Force Museum Foundation. (Federal Endorsement Not Implied).

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:17
    exhibit

