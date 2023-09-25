Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri - Air Defense Artillery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Sill, Okla. (Aug. 18, 2023) — The United States Army Air Defense Artillery School bid farewell to the 24th Command Sergeant Major and welcomed its 25th in a ceremony at Fort Sill. The Regimental Change of Responsibility Ceremony, a time-honored tradition, saw Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Gray pass the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri.



Colonel Curtis King, Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery, presiding over the ceremony, began by acknowledging the presence of the families and the bond between Soldier and Family. "The presence here today and virtually online signifies the bond between Soldier and Family and the strength that this gives your Soldier to accomplish and do everything that their country asks them to do," he said. Praising both leaders, King emphasized their decades of service, including combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. He highlighted Gray's dedication during challenging times, such as the COVID pandemic, rapid growth and high operational tempo. "You provided expert advice, implemented policy that will manage our Soldiers for the next 10 to 15 years. This will be your legacy as the Regimental Command Sergeant Major," King said.



Turning his attention to Macri, Colonel King expressed his excitement about the future. "Coming from 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command in Germany, you bring operational experience needed to guide our branch to rapid modernization over the coming years," he said.



Macri, stepping up to the podium, introduced himself to the organization and Team Lawton/Fort Sill. He notably used the term "Catalyst" to describe the Fires Center of Excellence. Delving deeper into the metaphor, he explained that just as a catalyst accelerates a chemical reaction without itself being consumed, the Fires Center acts as a driving force, propelling the Army forward. Their influence, though often behind the scenes, is instrumental in sparking change, innovation and progress. This catalytic role underscores the pivotal position they hold in shaping outcomes on the battlefield, ensuring that the Army remains agile, responsive and ever-evolving in the face of challenges. Emphasizing his deep-rooted commitment and drawing from his foundational experiences as a drill sergeant, Macri passionately declared, "Our soldiers deserve 100% effort. When the time comes, they will be the ‘First to Fire,’ and when called upon, ‘This We’ll Defend.’



Macri, from Darby, Pennsylvania, enlisted in the Army in August 1996 as a 14S (Avenger Crewmember). He has held roles from Stinger/Avenger team chief to Brigade Command Sergeant Major, with assignments in Fort Hood and Fort Bliss and overseas in Germany, with deployments to Croatia, Macedonia, Kosovo, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar. His military education includes the Drill Sergeant School and the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. He has degrees from Central Texas College, Excelsior College and Webster University. CSM Macri has received the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal and is a member of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Association and the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara. He is married to Chandra, a retired Army veteran and has a son, Deandre, in Killeen, Texas. Story by 2nd Lt. Galyna Tuz Video by Amber Osei, PAO