Holloman renames street after former CSAF

Retired Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein and U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, unveil a David L. Goldfein Street during a street renaming ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2023. Members of Team Holloman and the local community commemorated Goldfein’s time as a 49th Fighter Wing commander and as Chief of Staff of the Air Force #21, by renaming 1st Street in his honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)