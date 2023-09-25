Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman renames street after former CSAF

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein and U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, unveil a David L. Goldfein Street during a street renaming ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2023. Members of Team Holloman and the local community commemorated Goldfein’s time as a 49th Fighter Wing commander and as Chief of Staff of the Air Force #21, by renaming 1st Street in his honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898613
    VIRIN: 230927-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109909134
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    CSAF
    49th Wing
    BCA
    LDA

