A-Roll: Task Force Marne Soldiers Conduct Artillery Life-Fire in Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary C. Smith, an artillery mechanic with Alpha “Ares” Battery, attached to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, gives an interview about an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 27, 2023 The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|09.27.2023
|09.27.2023 14:55
|Interviews
|898611
|230926-Z-JS531-1057
|DOD_109909063
|00:01:29
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|4
|4
