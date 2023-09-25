Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Training Tuesday - Adjusting a Diopter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Time for another #TrainingTuesday!

    This week comes from our Action Shooting Team. Staff Sergeants Kahl Harmon and Jacob Hetherington go over how, and why, to adjust a rifle diopter.

    Harmon, an Alta Loma, California native, served in the Marine Corps prior to transferring into the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. Since becoming a member of USAMU his notable finishes include Inaugural USMC Scout Sniper vs US Army Sniper Grudge Match Champion, 1st Alabama Precision Shooters Challenge 2022, 1st Badger Ordnance Condition 1-6 Quantified Performance, 2nd MPA Cool Acres August 2022, 3rd 2022 Southeast Regional Finale, 1st 2023 Southern Hunting Challenge in the Arena, 2nd VPRC Rifleman’s Revival 2023, 1st K&M Southeastern Shooters Challenge 2023, 1st South Carolina Precision Rifle Challenge 2023.

    Hetherington, a Prescott, Arizona native, joined the Army with a direct appointment to the USAMU in 2015. Since joining the unit, this Soldier has won several USPSA area champion titles, and claimed the both the 2022 U.S. IPSC Nationals Champion and IPSC Pan American Champion titles. Hethington also distinguished himself by graduating as Top Shot from the 3rd Special Forces Group SFSIC Level 2 Course and earning both the Bronze Excellence in Competition Medal and the Gold German Military Proficiency Badge.

    If you think you have what it takes to become a Soldier, check out all the career options at www.goarmy.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898606
    VIRIN: 230920-M-ZG886-3426
    Filename: DOD_109908980
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Training Tuesday - Adjusting a Diopter, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle
    marksmanship
    Training Tuesday
    diopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT