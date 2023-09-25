USAMU Training Tuesday - Adjusting a Diopter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Time for another #TrainingTuesday!



This week comes from our Action Shooting Team. Staff Sergeants Kahl Harmon and Jacob Hetherington go over how, and why, to adjust a rifle diopter.



Harmon, an Alta Loma, California native, served in the Marine Corps prior to transferring into the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. Since becoming a member of USAMU his notable finishes include Inaugural USMC Scout Sniper vs US Army Sniper Grudge Match Champion, 1st Alabama Precision Shooters Challenge 2022, 1st Badger Ordnance Condition 1-6 Quantified Performance, 2nd MPA Cool Acres August 2022, 3rd 2022 Southeast Regional Finale, 1st 2023 Southern Hunting Challenge in the Arena, 2nd VPRC Rifleman’s Revival 2023, 1st K&M Southeastern Shooters Challenge 2023, 1st South Carolina Precision Rifle Challenge 2023.



Hetherington, a Prescott, Arizona native, joined the Army with a direct appointment to the USAMU in 2015. Since joining the unit, this Soldier has won several USPSA area champion titles, and claimed the both the 2022 U.S. IPSC Nationals Champion and IPSC Pan American Champion titles. Hethington also distinguished himself by graduating as Top Shot from the 3rd Special Forces Group SFSIC Level 2 Course and earning both the Bronze Excellence in Competition Medal and the Gold German Military Proficiency Badge.



