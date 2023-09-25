Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tuesday - Case Prepping Ammo

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Ben Gossett provides this week's #TrainingTuesday by explaining the steps he uses when case prepping some ammunition.

    Gossett, a Warrenton, Missouri native, is a gunsmith in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Custom Firearms Shop and competes regularly in Precision Rifle Series Matches.

    #ArmyPossibilities #ArmyTeam #Handloading

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 13:37
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Hometown: WARRENTON, MO, US

    TAGS

    ammunition
    gunsmith
    Training Tuesday
    Ben Gossett

