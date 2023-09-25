Staff Sgt. Ben Gossett provides this week's #TrainingTuesday by explaining the steps he uses when case prepping some ammunition.
Gossett, a Warrenton, Missouri native, is a gunsmith in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Custom Firearms Shop and competes regularly in Precision Rifle Series Matches.
#ArmyPossibilities #ArmyTeam #Handloading
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 13:37
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WARRENTON, MO, US
This work, USAMU Training Tuesday - Case Prepping Ammo, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
