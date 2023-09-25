Tyndall F-35 Night Flight Operation

This video showcases the 95th Fighter Squadrons first night flight operations with the F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Sept. 20, 2023. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|09.20.2023
|09.27.2023 12:14
|Package
|898594
|232709-F-BE826-1001
|DOD_109908586
|00:00:27
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|3
|3
