Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall F-35 Night Flight Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video showcases the 95th Fighter Squadrons first night flight operations with the F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Sept. 20, 2023. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898594
    VIRIN: 232709-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109908586
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall F-35 Night Flight Operation, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F35
    Aircraft
    Night Ops
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT