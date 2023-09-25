Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bruno Promotion Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region receives a promotion to Private First Class at MCRD San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno is named after Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898591
    VIRIN: 230922-M-EG840-1002
    Filename: DOD_109908529
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bruno Promotion Reel, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Mascot
    Bruno
    mascotmcrdsd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT