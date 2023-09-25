NATO Secretary General meets the Prime Minister of Latvia

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met the Prime Minister of Latvia, Ms. Evika Siliņa, on 27 September 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.
Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 11:14
Location:
BE
