USAMU Training Tuesday - Going Prone with Kit

Time for another #TrainingTuesday!



This week, Staff Sgt. Nathan Lockwood talks about going prone while wearing kit.



Lockwood is marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team.



Prior to that, the Dade City, Florida native was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) upon completion of One Station Unit Training. Lockwood was then chosen to be part the 1-502nd Reconnaissance Platoon where he served for six years. In these six years, he completed numerous training event spanning from Platoon to Division levels and one combat deployment to Afghanistan. In 2017, he was assigned to 2-8 CAV where he was a Bradley fighting vehicle commander. With this unit, he went on a nine-month European rotation where he worked with NATO allies in Poland. He was selected to be a part of the Georgia Defense and Readiness Program (GDRP) to train Georgian Sniper and Reconnaissance units. Then, he transferred to Fort Benning, Georgia (now Fort Moore) where he was assigned to Task Force 1-28 3rd Infantry Division, where he did a two-year stint before being recruited onto the Home of Champions.



