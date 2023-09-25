Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tuesday - Hasty Sling

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Nathan Lockwood with the Service Rifle Team provides this week's #trainingtuesday. This U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier explains the hasty sling and why he finds it useful.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898576
    VIRIN: 230905-M-ZG886-4342
    Filename: DOD_109908235
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    rifle
    Training Tuesday
    Nathan Lockwood
    rifle sling

