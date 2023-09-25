Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Training Tuesday - Holster Placement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class John Browning offers up this week's #trainingtuesday by explaining the best holster placement.

    This Jackson, Georgia native is a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Action Shooting Team who competes in USPSA Pistol Competitions (Limited Division).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898569
    VIRIN: 230912-M-ZG886-5200
    Filename: DOD_109908209
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Training Tuesday - Holster Placement, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    John Browning
    action shooting
    Training Tuesday
    pistol holster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT