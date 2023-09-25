Canine community enjoys 'Doggie Dip Day' at Sagamihara Family Housing Area Outdoor Pool

The Outdoor Pool on Sagamihara Family Housing Area closed out its season for the year by hosting its annual "Doggie Dip Day" Sept. 23!
The community's canines had free reign to wade, swim, run around, play fetch, and more!
09.23.2023
|09.27.2023 09:43
|Video Productions
|898564
|230923-A-PR478-6870
|DOD_109908106
|00:00:43
SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
