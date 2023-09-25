Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canine community enjoys 'Doggie Dip Day' at Sagamihara Family Housing Area Outdoor Pool

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2023

    Video by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Outdoor Pool on Sagamihara Family Housing Area closed out its season for the year by hosting its annual "Doggie Dip Day" Sept. 23!

    The community's canines had free reign to wade, swim, run around, play fetch, and more!

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898564
    VIRIN: 230923-A-PR478-6870
    Filename: DOD_109908106
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    DFMWR
    Doggie Dip Day
    SHA Outdoor Pool

