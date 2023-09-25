2023 Ramstein Bazaar Wrap-Up (1080p B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 59th annual Ramstein Bazaar was held from Sept. 14 through 17, 2023, on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event, held by the 86th Force Support Squadron and produced by the Ramstein Officers’ Spouses’ Club, is a staple Ramstein tradition which raises funds to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community while showcasing more than 120 vendors across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)