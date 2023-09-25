The 59th annual Ramstein Bazaar was held from Sept. 14 through 17, 2023, on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event, held by the 86th Force Support Squadron and produced by the Ramstein Officers’ Spouses’ Club, is a staple Ramstein tradition which raises funds to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community while showcasing more than 120 vendors across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898562
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-GM327-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109908084
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Ramstein Bazaar Wrap-Up (1080p B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
