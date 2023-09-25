Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MING Governor's 20

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen with the Michigan National Guard participate in the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, September 19, 2023. Guardsmen compete in several rifle and pistol shooting events over a three-day period, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab to wear on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898557
    VIRIN: 230920-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_109908038
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Michigan
    Shooting competition
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    Governor’s 20

