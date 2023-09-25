U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen with the Michigan National Guard participate in the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, September 19, 2023. Guardsmen compete in several rifle and pistol shooting events over a three-day period, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab to wear on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898557
|VIRIN:
|230920-Z-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109908038
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2023 MING Governor's 20, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT