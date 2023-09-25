2023 MING Governor's 20

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen with the Michigan National Guard participate in the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, September 19, 2023. Guardsmen compete in several rifle and pistol shooting events over a three-day period, with the top 20 percent receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab to wear on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)