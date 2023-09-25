Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Conduct Swim PT on MCLB Albany

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jarred Thomas, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) with Marine Corps Logistics Command, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, leads an underwater physical training event at the base pool on MCLB Albany, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Thomas, a Topeka, Kansas native, conducts underwater training with Marines in order to improve their water survival skills and enhance their overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    Physical Training
    Underwater
    Swim
    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
    MCIWS

