U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jarred Thomas, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) with Marine Corps Logistics Command, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, leads an underwater physical training event at the base pool on MCLB Albany, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Thomas, a Topeka, Kansas native, conducts underwater training with Marines in order to improve their water survival skills and enhance their overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 09:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898555
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-MB805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109908006
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines Conduct Swim PT on MCLB Albany, by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
