Gold Star Mother's & Family's Day Ceremony – No AFN Title

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii held a Gold Star Mother's & Family's Day Ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2023. Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 03:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898538
|VIRIN:
|230924-F-PA224-1344
|Filename:
|DOD_109907723
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
