    Gold Star Mother's & Family's Day Ceremony – No AFN Title

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii held a Gold Star Mother's & Family's Day Ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2023. Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Day honors the mothers, fathers, and families of fallen military service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 03:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898538
    VIRIN: 230924-F-PA224-1344
    Filename: DOD_109907723
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Mother's & Family's Day Ceremony – No AFN Title, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    Gold Star
    Indopacom

