U.S. Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct static line jumps and a night time beach insertion during Force Design Integration Exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2023. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030- enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow the SiF to sense and make-sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 01:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898527
|VIRIN:
|230925-M-ST547-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907506
|Length:
|00:10:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Reconnaissance conducts static line parachute training at MCBH during FDIE, by Cpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT