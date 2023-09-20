Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, takes us behind the scenes of the Tuttle Army Health Clinic. This clinic offers Soldiers, families and retirees primary care, physical therapy, labs, pharmacy and several other essential medical services.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 19:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898514
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-DM187-5653
|Filename:
|DOD_109907283
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Behind the Scenes: Tuttle Army Health Clinic, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
