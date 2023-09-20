Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes: Tuttle Army Health Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, takes us behind the scenes of the Tuttle Army Health Clinic. This clinic offers Soldiers, families and retirees primary care, physical therapy, labs, pharmacy and several other essential medical services.

    Location: US

    Hunter Army Airfield

