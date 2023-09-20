U.S. Army Soldiers participate in day one of the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. This is the second year in a row with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BWC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|09.26.2023
|09.26.2023 19:43
|Video Productions
|898512
|260923-A-DN321-1001
|DOD_109907276
|00:01:27
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|2
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition (Day One Wrap Up), by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
