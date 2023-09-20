Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition (Day One Wrap Up)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in day one of the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. This is the second year in a row with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BWC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898512
    VIRIN: 260923-A-DN321-1001
    Filename: DOD_109907276
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition (Day One Wrap Up), by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT