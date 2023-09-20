Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Heyder Diaz 11th QM Interview JRTC 23-10

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Pfc. Heyder Diaz assigned to the 11th Quarter Master Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade talks about preparation and execution of JRTC 23-10. The 11th Quarter Master Company is responsible for packing all chutes for the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Airborne
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    11th QM
    189th DSSB

