Biggs Park, BOSS equal fun for Bliss troops, families - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

While Fort Bliss offers the best training facilities in the Army, we also have some of the best recreational facilities. Fort Bliss MWR's Biggs Park is our home base for outdoor fun for little and big kids here.



Check out the list of amenities below and visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/biggs-park for more details.



Biggs Park offers:

Sand volleyball courts

Basketball courts

Softball fields

Two tennis courts

1.2-mile track with exercise stations

Large covered playground

Pavilion rental opportunities for military units, active duty service members, and families

Water fun park

Horseshoe pits

Picnic areas

Table

Grills

Pavilions with electricity and lights

Two multi-purpose fields



SPEAKER A (left)

Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss Garrison commander



SPEAKER B

Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major