Biggs Park, BOSS equal fun for Bliss troops, families - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

While Fort Bliss offers the best training facilities in the Army, we also have some of the best recreational facilities. Fort Bliss MWR's Biggs Park is our home base for outdoor fun for little and big kids here.
Check out the list of amenities below and visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/biggs-park for more details.
Biggs Park offers:
Sand volleyball courts
Basketball courts
Softball fields
Two tennis courts
1.2-mile track with exercise stations
Large covered playground
Pavilion rental opportunities for military units, active duty service members, and families
Water fun park
Horseshoe pits
Picnic areas
Table
Grills
Pavilions with electricity and lights
Two multi-purpose fields
