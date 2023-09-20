Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Biggs Park, BOSS equal fun for Bliss troops, families - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    While Fort Bliss offers the best training facilities in the Army, we also have some of the best recreational facilities. Fort Bliss MWR's Biggs Park is our home base for outdoor fun for little and big kids here.

    Check out the list of amenities below and visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/biggs-park for more details.

    Biggs Park offers:
    Sand volleyball courts
    Basketball courts
    Softball fields
    Two tennis courts
    1.2-mile track with exercise stations
    Large covered playground
    Pavilion rental opportunities for military units, active duty service members, and families
    Water fun park
    Horseshoe pits
    Picnic areas
    Table
    Grills
    Pavilions with electricity and lights
    Two multi-purpose fields

    SPEAKER A (left)
    Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss Garrison commander

    SPEAKER B
    Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 898504
    VIRIN: 230926-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 230926
    Filename: DOD_109907264
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biggs Park, BOSS equal fun for Bliss troops, families - It's Better at Bliss - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT