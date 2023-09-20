Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Marines Parachute Operations at Night B-Roll

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct low-level static line parachute jumps at night on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2023. The purpose of this training is for 3d Reconnaissance Marines to be able to support 3d Marine Littoral Regiment by inserting into key maritime terrain at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 01:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898503
    VIRIN: 230918-M-ST547-2001
    Filename: DOD_109907249
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: HI, US

    Reconnaissance
    3d Recon
    3d MarDiv
    FightNow
    FD2030
    3d MLR

