Training Tuesday - Learn handling skills from the 2023 USPSA 3Gun National Champion

We realize not every follower will want to watch a 1:46 minute slow-mo video. However, if you're looking to advance your marksmanship skills, it's worth the time.



Just watch #usarmy Spc. Jon Wiedell's handing skills, stance and recoil management. There is a lot to be learned from this multigun stage that happened in real time in less than 16 seconds.



And by the way, this #USArmySoldier is the reigning 2023 USPSA Multigun National Champion!



How is that for a #TrainingTuesday!



Spc. Jon Wiedell, a Soldier with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, won the U.S. Practical Shooting Association’s 2023 Multigun Nationals in Forest Lake, Minnesota July 21-23.



(COURTESY VIDEO)