We realize not every follower will want to watch a 1:46 minute slow-mo video. However, if you're looking to advance your marksmanship skills, it's worth the time.
Just watch #usarmy Spc. Jon Wiedell's handing skills, stance and recoil management. There is a lot to be learned from this multigun stage that happened in real time in less than 16 seconds.
And by the way, this #USArmySoldier is the reigning 2023 USPSA Multigun National Champion!
How is that for a #TrainingTuesday!
**************
Spc. Jon Wiedell, a Soldier with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, won the U.S. Practical Shooting Association’s 2023 Multigun Nationals in Forest Lake, Minnesota July 21-23.
(COURTESY VIDEO)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898492
|VIRIN:
|230813-M-ZG886-1754
|Filename:
|DOD_109907080
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FOREST LAKE, MN, US
|Hometown:
|EMILY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Tuesday - Learn handling skills from the 2023 USPSA 3Gun National Champion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT