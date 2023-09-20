Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Tuesday - Learn handling skills from the 2023 USPSA 3Gun National Champion

    FOREST LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    We realize not every follower will want to watch a 1:46 minute slow-mo video. However, if you're looking to advance your marksmanship skills, it's worth the time.

    Just watch #usarmy Spc. Jon Wiedell's handing skills, stance and recoil management. There is a lot to be learned from this multigun stage that happened in real time in less than 16 seconds.

    And by the way, this #USArmySoldier is the reigning 2023 USPSA Multigun National Champion!

    How is that for a #TrainingTuesday!

    **************

    Spc. Jon Wiedell, a Soldier with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, won the U.S. Practical Shooting Association’s 2023 Multigun Nationals in Forest Lake, Minnesota July 21-23.

    (COURTESY VIDEO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Tuesday - Learn handling skills from the 2023 USPSA 3Gun National Champion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    multigun
    action shooting
    national champion
    Jon Wiedell

