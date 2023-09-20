Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with leaders of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau at the Department of State
DC, UNITED STATES
09.26.2023
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with leaders of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 17:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898491
|Filename:
|DOD_109907062
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with leaders of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau at the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT