    319th RW Police Week

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Reconnaissance Wing security forces hosts a base-wide “Police Week” event, May 19, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The event was open to the base community that hosted a rucksack, a shooting range competition and an obstacle course race. (U.S. Air Force video created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 17:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898486
    VIRIN: 230518-F-JO744-1002
    Filename: DOD_109907020
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Grand Forks AFB
    Police
    Security Forces
    319 RW
    319th Security Forces

