The 319th Reconnaissance Wing security forces hosts a base-wide “Police Week” event, May 19, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The event was open to the base community that hosted a rucksack, a shooting range competition and an obstacle course race. (U.S. Air Force video created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 17:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898486
|VIRIN:
|230518-F-JO744-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109907020
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th RW Police Week, by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
