Coast Guard Cutter Forward Return to Homeport

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) returns to their homeport of Portsmouth, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. During the Forward crew's 78-day patrol, they participated in Operation Nanook, an annual Canadian-led military exercise to strengthen maritime objectives in the high northern latitudes. U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen