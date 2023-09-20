Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Forward Return to Homeport

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) returns to their homeport of Portsmouth, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. During the Forward crew's 78-day patrol, they participated in Operation Nanook, an annual Canadian-led military exercise to strengthen maritime objectives in the high northern latitudes. U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    TAGS

    USCG
    Arctic
    Coast Guard
    Operation Nanook

