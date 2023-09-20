U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion conduct a chainsaw course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2023. The chainsaw course is meant to instruct Marines in tree felling and bucking in order to increase the battalion’s proficiency in mobility, counter mobility, and disaster relief capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 20:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898482
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-BD159-8421
|Filename:
|DOD_109906978
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
