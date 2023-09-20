video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898482" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion conduct a chainsaw course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2023. The chainsaw course is meant to instruct Marines in tree felling and bucking in order to increase the battalion’s proficiency in mobility, counter mobility, and disaster relief capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor)