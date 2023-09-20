Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chainsaw Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion conduct a chainsaw course on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2023. The chainsaw course is meant to instruct Marines in tree felling and bucking in order to increase the battalion’s proficiency in mobility, counter mobility, and disaster relief capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 20:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898482
    VIRIN: 230926-M-BD159-8421
    Filename: DOD_109906978
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chainsaw Course, by Sgt Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Course
    Chainsaw
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT